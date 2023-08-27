antiX-23 files - Initial release 27 August 2023

antiX Linux has many versions. Please select one that best suits your needs.

antiX is available in 64 bit (computers built in the last 10 years) or 32 bit (very old computers or newer machines but be aware that a lot of software no longer provides 32 bit versions).

antiX also has two possible init systems: sysVinit (default option) or runit.

If you don't know or care about init systems, choose the sysVinit version.

Each of these architectures and init system comes in 4 possible "flavours"

antiX-full (c1.7GB) – 4 windows managers – IceWM (default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm plus full libreoffice suite.

Suitable for most users. Lots of applications pre-installed and has the best hardware support.

antiX-base (c1GB) – 4 windows managers – IceWM (default), fluxbox, jwm and herbstluftwm.

Suitable for those who want to customise what to install.

antiX-core (c520MB) – no gui environment, but should support most wireless.

Suitable for confident/comfortable users who want to build up from a minimal install.

antiX-net (c220MB)- no X. Just enough to get you connected (wired) and ready to build. (NOTE – to connect to the Internet, you might need to type as root user ifup eth0 or ifup eth1).

Suitable for Advanced users.

sysVinit versions:

Click to download antiX-23-Full 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Full 32bit

Click to download antiX-23-Base 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Base 32bit

Click to download antiX-23-Core 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Core 32bit

Click to download antiX-23-Net 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Net 32bit

runit versions:

Click to download antiX-23-Full 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Full 32bit

Click to download antiX-23-Base 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Base 32bit

Click to download antiX-23-Core 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Core 32bit

Click to download antiX-23-Net 64bit Click to download antiX-23-Net 32bit

How to create a bootable pen-drive with an antiX.iso

The iso images can be written and booted live from a cd, frugal install via hdd, from usb, etc. To make the most of using the antiX live system, particularly from a usb, it is recommended to use the antiX/MX live usb maker or Rufus if using Windows to make the CD. If either of these do not work for you, it is possible to use other image writing tools. Keep in mind that in most cases the way the image writer makes the live usb leaves the live boot media/image read only and therefor cannot make use of all the antiX live usb features.

Live usb maker comes preinstalled on antiX and MX. For other linux distributions an AppImage is available for download from here (https://github.com/MX-Linux/lum-qt-appimage/releases/tag/19.11.02); However this currently is for 64 bit only. Once you have downloaded the package you must open your downloads folder, extract the package, and run the AppImage with root priveleges (to read/write/format/mount the usb). deb packages are also available for download through the antiX repos (https://antixlinux.com/antix-21-22-packages/) or the source code on gitlab. The helpfile or instructions for using live usb maker can be found here (https://mxlinux.org/wiki/help-files/help-mx-live-usb-maker/)

Instructions and download for rufus can be found on their website https://rufus.ie/. Downloading the executable and running the program as administrator should be enough to run rufus. It is recommended that you skip the “setup persistence” option within rufus as during the antiX liveboot you will be able to (optionally) setup persistence. This will setup be a more accurate persistence setup.

In both instances a writable partition, valid partition name, etc; are required to setup the persistence files. Using other options which make a read only partition (example: dd) or a different partition format (example: etcher) make it more difficult for you to make a setup that allows more use of the antiX live usb system. (https://antixlinux.com/the-most-extensive-live-usb-on-the-planet/) The setup needed would be comparable using a live cd and attempting to have live persistence. Even if/when working correctly there will be a number of features lacking. For example: you cannot remaster (http://download.tuxfamily.org/antix/docs-antiX-23/FAQ/remaster.html) the base image. Optionally to make use of the full live usb system on a multiboot usb (or within another hard drive install), you might consider to manually setup a frugal installation (http://download.tuxfamily.org/antix/docs-antiX-23/FAQ/frugal.html)

Manual Download links:

Below is a list of worldwide mirrors available for downloading the antiX ISO images. Downloading from a mirror might be faster and more reliable.

Any/CDN

Sourceforge

Africa

Kenya - liquidtelecom - Nairobi

Namibia - NUST - Windhoek

South Africa - Cape Town

Tanzania - Aptus Solutions Ltd - Dar es Salaam

Uganda - RENU (Research and Education Network for Uganda) - Kampala

North America

Canada - Dalhousie University, Halifax, NS

Canada - UBC - Vancouver, BC

Canada - Computer Science Club | University of Waterloo - ON

Canada - MUUG - Winnipeg, MB

USA - Gatech - Atlanta, GA

USA - Los Angeles, CA

USA - Genesis Adaptive, Inc. - Chicago, IL

USA - 1&1 Internet - Lenexa, KS

USA - MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) - Cambridge, MA

USA - Maryland, MD

USA - Princeton University Mathematics Department - Princeton, NJ

USA - Rochester, NY

USA - Oregon State University/Open Source Lab, Oregon

USA - Cogent - Herndon, VA

USA - Salt Lake City, UT

South America

Argentina - UNC| Universidad Nacional de Córdoba - Cordoba

Brazil - UFAM - Manaus

Brazil - C3SL - Parana

Brazil - USP - Sao Paulo

Chile - Netlinux (Grupo Solux) - Santiago

Chile - INSACOM - Valparaíso

Colombia - Universidad del Magdalena - Santa Marta/ Magdalena

Ecuador - mirror.cedia.org

Uruguay - FDER- Montevideo

Asia

China - tuna.tsinghua.edu - Beijing

China - Shanghai Jiao Tong University *nix User Group (SJTUG) - Shanghai

Hong Kong - KoDDoS

Hong Kong - xTom

India - PicoNets WebWerks - Mumbai

Indonesia - Poliwangi | Politeknik Negeri Banyuwangi - East Java, Banyuwangi

Indonesia - East Java,Surabaya

Japan - RIKEN - Saitama

Japan - Tsukuba WIDE Public Mirror service - Tsukuba

Japan - Yamagata University - Yonezawa

Kazakhstan - Almaty

Kazakhstan - Almaty

Philippines - RISE - Cebu City

Philippines - PREGINET - Quezon City

South Korea - Harukasan Mirror Station - Busan

South Korea - KAIST (Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology) - Daejeon

South Korea - NBP/NAVER Corp. - Seoul

Taiwan - National Chiao Tung University - Hsinchu, Taiwan, ROC

Thailand - Khon Kaen University -Khon Kaen

Turkey - "Linux Kullanıcıları Derneği" - Ankara

Uzbekistan - Datacenter Uzinfocom - Tashkent

Europe

Austria - digitalnova - Graz

Austria - easyname - Vienna

Belarus - Beltelecom datacenter - Minsk

Belgium - Brussels

Bulgaria - IPACCT - Sofia

Bulgaria - Netix.net - Sofia

Czech Republic - CZLUG/Faculty of Informatics, Masaryk University - Brno

Czech Republic - Prague

Czech Republic - CVUT - Prague

Denmark - Dotsrc.org - Aalborg

Denmark - One.com - Copenhagen

France - Université de Picardie - Amiens

France - Saint Étienne du Rouvray

France - Laboratoire d'Informatique de l'université Paris 6 (LIP6) - Paris

France - IRCAM - Paris

France - Université de Strasbourg - Strasbourg

Germany - RWTH Aachen University - Aachen

Germany - Ruhr-Universität Bochum - Bochum

Germany - University Computing Centre | TU Chemnitz - Chemnitz

Germany - PlusServer GmbH - Cologne

Germany - 23media - Frankfurt

Germany - GWDG - Göttingen

Germany - Hamburg

Germany - 1&1 Internet - Karlsruhe

Germany - Funkfreunde Landshut, Landshut

Germany - Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen, Nürnberg

Greece - University of Crete Computer Center - Crete

Hungary - Quantum - Miskolc

Ireland - Strencom - Dublin

Italy - MX/antiX - Milan

Latvia - Linux Centrs, University of Latvia - Riga

Lithuania - VPSnet - Vilnius

Luxembourg - root S.A - Roost

Moldova - MivoCloud - Chisinau

Netherlands - MX/antiX - Alblasserdam

Netherlands - KoDDoS - Amsterdam

Netherlands - NLUUG - Ede

Poland - InHosting - Debica

Poland - Politechnika Gdańska | CI TASK - Gdansk

Poland - ICM - Warsaw

Portugal - Grupo de Linux da Universidade de Aveiro - Aveiro

Portugal - FCT | FCCN (Computação Cientifica Nacional) - Lisbon

Portugal - Departamento de Informática da Universidade do Minho - Minho

Russia - YANDEX - Moscow

Russia - be200.com

Russia - firefighter.ru

Slovakia - Rainside.sk - Bratislava

Slovenia - arnes - Ljubljana

Spain - CICA - Andalusia

Spain - OSLUZ, Universidad de Zaragoza - Aragon

Spain - CALIU.cat - Catalonia

Spain - IT Services, Universidade de Vigo (UVigo) - Galicia

Spain - REDIMadrid - Madrid

Sweden - South

Sweden - Academic Computer Club Umeå University - Umeå

Switzerland - Department of Physics, ETH Zurich - Zurich

Switzerland - easyname - Zurich

Ukraine - Debian.org.ua - Kiev

Ukraine - Vinnytsia

United Kingdom - UK2 - London

United Kingdom - UKFast - Manchester

Oceania

Australia - DataMossa - Sydney

New Caledonia - L@goon | OFFRATEL - Nouméa

New Zealand

Many thanks to all our mirrors.

You should download antiX-23 - Released 27 August 2023

antiX-23-sysVinit

md5sums:

f6079d1d42b89c29c18f025b490cc547 antiX-23_386-full.iso

2a51bb5ae4b5daf66917690ef048bb7d antiX-23_x64-full.iso

b2799b4f900ee3ddfa0c4d591c94874b antiX-23_386-base.iso

eb87784df8410e0ff8feb73f850f5deb antiX-23_x64-base.iso

e54f2f87ea00da5f5cf0071a88abbb39 antiX-23_386-core.iso

085f9cc34103a9df9ff7415109d4bce2 antiX-23_x64-core.iso

a687468115279d525129389deb7f2e61 antiX-23-net_386-net.iso

4a2928a51251987185ef93a7d37db850 antiX-23-net_x64-net.iso

sha256:

551165bf52bf851b0763e1347c6bff23ba19bea833c2e1d107a9b984ba0a4585 antiX-23_386-full.iso

20fd8f5bf2ef0007b743ceb441db66ae46c4a73fdb9816619fa3211561671524 antiX-23_x64-full.iso

6d9a0a63e09371527c49b00c9424fa75cf0ba8a7e4383b29cdedbe0e169e82ae antiX-23_386-base.iso

58ab09522d54b103b2e4f2092f72f5da86cd34e9ef440fff75d4683369e01c62 antiX-23_x64-base.iso

3cfcdb56df4cf73a3071816a1267b86d62da5009f512bbfedb27977f6b401706 antiX-23_386-core.iso

8a5ad589c575322e8d2be69fbeedc5c143772ac9c9e214d0896b56e2fcb891a5 antiX-23_x64-core.iso

b5bf9837983ccf0c6aa4a3a7b0dd662c084632b3b402053d05dc3e9e7f0dc084 antiX-23-net_386-net.iso

f6a4ca0728c4d4f41ef4ded86cb22c39a06dc0b9d306d714eee8c872e10e3927 antiX-23-net_x64-net.iso

antiX-23-runit

md5sums:

f8650a8be724ea217b8d0a4d0620b2c3 antiX-23-runit_386-full.iso

614740da5f25f86ea36b3d6156c393d7 antiX-23-runit_x64-full.iso

7862f9bc1d2b392a06eeb465b82d04a2 antiX-23-runit_386-base.iso

d2f0b823a60eacda014ffd641396d2c5 antiX-23-runit_x64-base.iso

23ed8c403441eefddba783aa1382d970 antiX-23-runit_386-core.iso

9f30e53e303b6215b7ca4e8dd16084d2 antiX-23-runit_x64-core.iso

4957e20c7f8f7c824c7e1ace8e7ebd87 antiX-23-runit-net_386-net.iso

cb067cf5181aee0f4f4c95736f9152e7 antiX-23-runit-net_x64-net.iso

sha256:

2bb3a68f41a23ee49e02d99969720c27688a263c87d2e48ece30997686a313fe antiX-23-runit_386-full.iso

923a9a2bdd00f0b3b5a7f5c85e4b12cd951fce97d5db81ade108b99e7c564f24 antiX-23-runit_x64-full.iso

63b218da1e71e6a0b1006cd7311972ecf53ebe90574ab22a4ac4dd196e6edfb3 antiX-23-runit_386-base.iso

5f7ad22f9a36a75f2721ea6daa3bd1c22b1712848c0aedbd78fdbc16b5575a3f antiX-23-runit_x64-base.iso

74fd32e27a0f3cfa7e28b83e082539e2a548761e9c1e2eb664e9e637cdea0bbf antiX-23-runit_386-core.iso

4713325722bc52d8a5b58f861455da1754201f1d73df540a0b874d4f318bc3fe antiX-23-runit_x64-core.iso

9e0d6ecc92a20c72a9f4f1c6e8df1cba2abc489204076db8fdf363dce2bce5e3 antiX-23-runit-net_386-net.iso

cb4e08955bbc34da5dfe12116d3cab93dea941e3422516a3e45651456bbdda7b antiX-23-runit-net_x64-net.iso

Signature verification of the ISO:

Download both the ISO file and the signature file into the same folder.

Open terminal within this folder.

Run GnuPG’s signature verification tool gpgv to verify iso-signature eg

gpg --no-default-keyring --keyring gnupg-ring:trustedkeys.gpg --keyserver hkps://keys.openpgp.org --recv-keys A80582E000067FDD

Followed by

gpgv --keyring trustedkeys.gpg antiX-23_x64-full.iso.sig antiX-23_x64-full.iso

For the above make sure you use the real name of the .iso and .sig you downloaded.

Torrents

Please seed torrents once you have downloaded. Thanks.